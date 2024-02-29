ISP Network Engineer at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

ISP Network Engineer

FIXED-TERM CONTRACT (12 Months)

Salary: We offer a competitive remuneration.

SENTECH is looking for a ISP Network Engineer who will be responsible for integration, implementation and operation between SENTECH and client, service provider and partner networks and systems, ensuring that all network and system interface points are fully tested for successful end-to-end operation.

The incumbent will collaborate with internal engineering teams as well as external client, service provider and partner technical teams due to his/her experience in the ISP environment and manage the relationships at a technical level with clients, service providers and partners.

Key Responsibilities

Implement a seamless integration of systems and technologies.

Provide input to end-to-end broadband network design and implementation.

Evaluate existing infrastructure and workflows

Contribute to the evaluation, selection, and integration of third-party products and technologies.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to understand customer requirements and ensure solutions align with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.

Ensure that network designs are scalable, resilient, and cost-effective.

Provide support to end users to keep operations levels above average according to set SLA standards.

Ensure availability of network performance reports periodically

Ensure real-time visibility of network operation

Maintain detailed documentation of solution designs, configurations, and implementation processes.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications/ Electronic Engineering or equivalent.

Experience:

5 years relevant experience in the telecommunications industry of which at least 3 years were at an Internet Service Provider (ISP) in a technical network engineering or network operations function

Experience in Wi-Fi networks, Billing systems, Broadband network integration, IP networks, RF networks

Knowledge:

Good working knowledge of broadband technologies, including fibre-optic networks, microwave point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks, broadband core, distribution and access networks.

Understanding of value-added services such VoIP, SD-WAN, IoT

Understanding of network architecture, protocols, and security measures.

Understanding of ISP regulatory requirements in South Africa.

Understanding of the broadband industry standards and best practices.

Demonstrated knowledge of W-Fi networks, ISP Customer management software systems, Broadband network integration, IP networks and RF networks

Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders at a technical level.

SENTECH is an equal opportunity employer, as such SENTECH will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

All materials and communications will be held in absolute confidence.

CLOSING DATE: 08 March 2024.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates. If you have not been contacted within one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Understanding of ISP regulatory requirements in South Africa.

VoIP

SD-WAN

IoT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

