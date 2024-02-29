IT Administrator

Coactivate is looking for a vibrant individual with a passion for Information Technology to join our team.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements and be able to perform the below listed duties:

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

IT or administration related certification advantageous

Keen interest in IT systems and technologies

Minimum 1 – 2 years’ experience within a similar role

Able to work in a team and under pressure

Strong Microsoft Office and Excel skills

Organised and methodical nature with a high level of attention to detail

Duties:

Administration duties relating to system access

Assisting with the mmanagement of Access cards

Assisting with facilitating Login requests

Assisting with actioning Password resets

Assisting with access management through relevant systems

Escalating to 3rd party providers for system access and for issues, when applicable

Assisting with the management and tracking of Assets

Ticket management

Responsible for reporting

Assisting with any ad-hoc IT HelpDesk administrative duties, as and when required

If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Administrator

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.

Learn more/Apply for this position