IT Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Coactivate is looking for a vibrant individual with a passion for Information Technology to join our team.
The successful candidate should meet the following requirements and be able to perform the below listed duties:
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- IT or administration related certification advantageous
- Keen interest in IT systems and technologies
- Minimum 1 – 2 years’ experience within a similar role
- Able to work in a team and under pressure
- Strong Microsoft Office and Excel skills
- Organised and methodical nature with a high level of attention to detail
Duties:
- Administration duties relating to system access
- Assisting with the mmanagement of Access cards
- Assisting with facilitating Login requests
- Assisting with actioning Password resets
- Assisting with access management through relevant systems
- Escalating to 3rd party providers for system access and for issues, when applicable
- Assisting with the management and tracking of Assets
- Ticket management
- Responsible for reporting
- Assisting with any ad-hoc IT HelpDesk administrative duties, as and when required
If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT Administrator
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.