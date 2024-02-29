IT Network Technician

NETWORK TECHNICIAN

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise network infrastructure.

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL

Formal qualifications:

CCNA

Role-specific knowledge:

· Knowledge of network design and infrastructure

· Network virtualization

· Familiar with a range of network types, like local area networks, wide area networks and software-defined wide area networks.

· Troubleshooting: identify problems, investigate them and activate quick soluitons to minimize downtime.

· Document systems analyses, testing, processes and other technical operations in writing.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a understanding of the importance of safety.

Cisco Switch Configuration, Cisco IOS

Troubleshoot and Resolve Cisco Switch Issues

Rajant Access Point Configuration

Troubleshoot and Resolve Rajant Access Point Issues

Understand WiFi Mesh Technologies, WiFi 2.4Ghz / 5Ghz, Wii Security

Networking Knowledge(Fibre, Copper, Wifi) , Layer 2,Layer 2.5 Switching, Vlan’s, Redundency, Topologies

Stock and Inventory Control

Understand IP v4 and Subnetting

Network Management Software (Solarwinds, BCCommander)

Knowledge of Excel,Word,PDF,Outlook

Knowledge of Powershell Scripting

Reporting

Operating Systems (Win10, Win11, Win Server 2012)

Knowledge of SSH, Telnet.

Liason with Vendors

UTP and Fibre Cabling Knowledge

Microsoft Excel (Formulas)

Microsft Teams

Knowledge of Putty, VPN, Nmap, DNS, DHCP

Microsoft Power Apps : Power Automate, PowerBI

IBWave Networking Software

Network audits, surveys

Full job spec available on request

Desired Skills:

Experience in the mining Industry

Rajant Access Point Configuration & Troubleshoot

