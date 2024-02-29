IT Network Technician – Remote Remote

NETWORK TECHNICIAN
The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise network infrastructure.
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL
Formal qualifications:
CCNA
Role-specific knowledge:
· Knowledge of network design and infrastructure
· Network virtualization
· Familiar with a range of network types, like local area networks, wide area networks and software-defined wide area networks.
· Troubleshooting: identify problems, investigate them and activate quick soluitons to minimize downtime.
· Document systems analyses, testing, processes and other technical operations in writing.
Safety Knowledge:
Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a understanding of the importance of safety.
- Cisco Switch Configuration, Cisco IOS
- Troubleshoot and Resolve Cisco Switch Issues
- Rajant Access Point Configuration
- Troubleshoot and Resolve Rajant Access Point Issues
- Understand WiFi Mesh Technologies, WiFi 2.4Ghz / 5Ghz, Wii Security
- Networking Knowledge(Fibre, Copper, Wifi) , Layer 2,Layer 2.5 Switching, Vlan’s, Redundency, Topologies
- Stock and Inventory Control
- Understand IP v4 and Subnetting
- Network Management Software (Solarwinds, BCCommander)
- Knowledge of Excel,Word,PDF,Outlook
- Knowledge of Powershell Scripting
- Reporting
- Operating Systems (Win10, Win11, Win Server 2012)
- Knowledge of SSH, Telnet.
- Liason with Vendors
- UTP and Fibre Cabling Knowledge
- Microsoft Excel (Formulas)
- Microsft Teams
- Knowledge of Putty, VPN, Nmap, DNS, DHCP
- Microsoft Power Apps : Power Automate, PowerBI
- IBWave Networking Software
- Network audits, surveys
Desired Skills:
- Experience in the mining Industry
- Cisco Switch Configuration
- Cisco IOS
- Troubleshoot and Resolve Cisco Switch Issues
- Rajant Access Point Configuration & Troubleshoot