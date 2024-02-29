IT Risk Manager

Roll:

The role of IT Risk Manager resides in the Governance, Risk and Business Engagement function of our client that is responsible for Governance and IT Risk Management within our client Group.

The IT Risk Manager will be actively involved in defining, implementing and management of the IT Risk Management Framework and processes for our client. The IT Risk Manager will be involved in reporting on IT related risks in all the clusters to the Limited Audit & Risk committee.

What will make you successful in this role?

Outputs:

2nd line Audit assurance and compliance.

Implementing & Automating Risk management processes.

Accurate and effective reporting of IT Risks.

Develop Reporting templates (CURA & TPRM tool).

Timeous escalation of new, high, or escalating risks.

Own and manage the Risk Acceptance and review process within our client – provide input and

quality assurance.

QA activities – Review & update risk articulation of risk data on CURA.

Implement Third Party Risk Management framework.

Perform Third Party Risk Management activities – planning, assessment, and reviews.

Manage and report progress on remedial activities from risk assessments.

Risk Acceptance Process for our client – lead & execute.

Facilitate Awareness campaigns for the third-party risk management tool users.

Build strong relationships with Cyber security teams.

Assist with enforcing risk-related policy compliance.

Convene & co-ordinate risk review meetings with all our client Service lines.

Capture and report on outcomes of review meetings.

Present at our client Risk Manco Meetings.

Attend and present (as required) at the following meetings: Internal & External audit meetings. Group IT Audit & Risk Forum meeting. ISO forums. Third Party Risk Assessment reviews.



Qualifications:

3yr Diploma or Degree in either Risk or Security or related IT field (min NQF 7).

Accredited Certification in Risk/Security beneficial.

Experience:

A minimum of 3-years Risk Management experience (ideally in Information Technology).

A minimum of 3-year experience of IT Audit and Assurance.

2-5 years’ experience working with Risk Management tools such as BWise, Cura, Barnowl.

A minimum of 3 to 5 years Microsoft Office experience (Excel/Word/ PowerPoint/Visio).

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in risk report writing and presentation.

Technical experience in the information security domain would be beneficial.

Knowledge and Skills:

Incident Investigations.

Document Auditing.

Risk management.

Reporting and administration.

Quality, compliance, and accreditation.

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing through others.

Decision quality – Contributing through others.

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others.

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others.

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others.

Customer focus – Contributing through others.

Drives results – Contributing through others.

Collaborates – Contributing through others.

Being resilient – Contributing through others.

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

IT Audit

(Excel/Word/ PowerPoint/Visio).

risk report writing and presentation

security domain

