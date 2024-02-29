Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Java Developer to contribute to the development and enhancement of our cutting-edge software solutions.
Position Overview:
As a Java Developer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining high-performance applications. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will be responsible for translating business requirements into scalable and efficient code. The ideal candidate is passionate about Java development, possesses strong problem-solving skills, and is eager to contribute to the success of our projects.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain Java-based applications.
- Collaborate with software architects and other team members to understand and translate business requirements into technical solutions.
- Write well-designed, efficient, and testable code.
- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize code to ensure high performance and reliability.
- Stay updated on industry best practices and emerging technologies.
If you are a passionate Java Developer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge projects, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your to [Email Address Removed] with the subject line “Java Developer Application.”
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Java Development
- Core Java
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years