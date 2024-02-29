Junior Data Analyst

Feb 29, 2024

Our client in the Engineering industry is currently looking to employ Junior Data Analyst based Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like Computer Science or Information Technology.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, including advanced functions and pivot tables.
  • Strong coding skills with SQL experience and a solid grasp of databases.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities with great attention to detail.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills for effective teamwork.
  • Outstanding organizational skills with meticulous attention to detail.
  • Passion for data accuracy and procedural correctness.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Develop and maintain reports and dashboards to monitor key performance indicators for master data.
  • Work with various teams to understand master data needs and assist in enhancing current master data.
  • Utilize coding languages like SQL for data manipulation and analysis.
  • Apply advanced Excel functions and formulas for intricate data analysis tasks.
  • Identify process improvement opportunities and optimizations by interpreting data trends and patterns.
  • Ensure that master data is effectively managed, compliant, and provides maximum value.
  • Present insights and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
  • Address master data inquiries and support requests.
  • Perform ad-hoc tasks and reporting as necessary.

