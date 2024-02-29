Junior Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Engineering industry is currently looking to employ Junior Data Analyst based Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like Computer Science or Information Technology.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, including advanced functions and pivot tables.
- Strong coding skills with SQL experience and a solid grasp of databases.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities with great attention to detail.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills for effective teamwork.
- Outstanding organizational skills with meticulous attention to detail.
- Passion for data accuracy and procedural correctness.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Develop and maintain reports and dashboards to monitor key performance indicators for master data.
- Work with various teams to understand master data needs and assist in enhancing current master data.
- Utilize coding languages like SQL for data manipulation and analysis.
- Apply advanced Excel functions and formulas for intricate data analysis tasks.
- Identify process improvement opportunities and optimizations by interpreting data trends and patterns.
- Ensure that master data is effectively managed, compliant, and provides maximum value.
- Present insights and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
- Address master data inquiries and support requests.
- Perform ad-hoc tasks and reporting as necessary.
Desired Skills:
