Junior Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Engineering industry is currently looking to employ Junior Data Analyst based Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like Computer Science or Information Technology.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, including advanced functions and pivot tables.

Strong coding skills with SQL experience and a solid grasp of databases.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities with great attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills for effective teamwork.

Outstanding organizational skills with meticulous attention to detail.

Passion for data accuracy and procedural correctness.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Develop and maintain reports and dashboards to monitor key performance indicators for master data.

Work with various teams to understand master data needs and assist in enhancing current master data.

Utilize coding languages like SQL for data manipulation and analysis.

Apply advanced Excel functions and formulas for intricate data analysis tasks.

Identify process improvement opportunities and optimizations by interpreting data trends and patterns.

Ensure that master data is effectively managed, compliant, and provides maximum value.

Present insights and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Address master data inquiries and support requests.

Perform ad-hoc tasks and reporting as necessary.

