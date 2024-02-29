Linux Specialist -1433,1403 Evdb

- As part of an international team, you develop cutting-edge cloud and edge computing technologies in close cooperation with our customers in factories all over the world.
- Programming, code reviews, test development and deployments on physical edge devices and cloud environments are part of your daily tasks.
- Based on the requirements from the plants, you will make design decisions and help shape the product architecture.
- You will find new technical solutions to make industrial IoT and edge computing robust, secure, and usable in production-critical environments. High availability is key.
- Provide on-call support for the edge platform (DevOps)
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience using Docker, Python, Linux (Ubuntu preferred)
- Rich experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Docker Compose
Essential:
- Docker
- Python
- Linux (Ubuntu preferred)
- Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Docker Compose
Advantageous:
- SaltStack
- Kusto query language (KQL)
- Templating language; Jinja2 preferred
- Testing framework: PyTest preferred
- Networking knowledge (e.g. Wi-Fi or ethernet configuration, DNS setup, SSH, troubleshooting)
- GitHub Workflows
- Azure Cloud, Azure VMs
- C#, Visual Studio
- Kubernetes, Azure Kubernetes Service preferred
- Kustomize, Kubernetes template language
Experience with the Edge Ecosystem will be of greatest advantage to you
Desired Skills:
- Linux Ubuntu
- Docker compose
- Python
- Azure
- Kubernetes
- Container orchestration