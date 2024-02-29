Linux Specialist -1433,1403 Evdb

As part of an international team, you develop cutting-edge cloud and edge computing technologies in close cooperation with our customers in factories all over the world.

Programming, code reviews, test development and deployments on physical edge devices and cloud environments are part of your daily tasks.

Based on the requirements from the plants, you will make design decisions and help shape the product architecture.

You will find new technical solutions to make industrial IoT and edge computing robust, secure, and usable in production-critical environments. High availability is key.

Provide on-call support for the edge platform (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements:

At least 4 years’ worth of experience using Docker, Python, Linux (Ubuntu preferred)

Rich experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Docker Compose

Essential:

Docker

Python

Linux (Ubuntu preferred)

(Ubuntu preferred) Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Docker Compose

Advantageous:

SaltStack

Kusto query language (KQL)

Templating language; Jinja2 preferred

Testing framework: PyTest preferred

Networking knowledge (e.g. Wi-Fi or ethernet configuration, DNS setup, SSH, troubleshooting)

GitHub Workflows

Azure Cloud, Azure VMs

Cloud, Azure VMs C#, Visual Studio

Kubernetes , Azure Kubernetes Service preferred

, Azure Kubernetes Service preferred Kustomize, Kubernetes template language

Experience with the Edge Ecosystem will be of greatest advantage to you

Desired Skills:

Linux Ubuntu

Docker compose

Python

Azure

Kubernetes

Container orchestration

