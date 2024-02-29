Linux Specialist -1433,1403 Evdb

Feb 29, 2024

  • As part of an international team, you develop cutting-edge cloud and edge computing technologies in close cooperation with our customers in factories all over the world.

  • Programming, code reviews, test development and deployments on physical edge devices and cloud environments are part of your daily tasks.

  • Based on the requirements from the plants, you will make design decisions and help shape the product architecture.

  • You will find new technical solutions to make industrial IoT and edge computing robust, secure, and usable in production-critical environments. High availability is key.

  • Provide on-call support for the edge platform (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 4 years’ worth of experience using Docker, Python, Linux (Ubuntu preferred)

  • Rich experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Docker Compose

Essential:

  • Docker

  • Python

  • Linux (Ubuntu preferred)

  • Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Docker Compose

Advantageous:

  • SaltStack

  • Kusto query language (KQL)

  • Templating language; Jinja2 preferred

  • Testing framework: PyTest preferred

  • Networking knowledge (e.g. Wi-Fi or ethernet configuration, DNS setup, SSH, troubleshooting)

  • GitHub Workflows

  • Azure Cloud, Azure VMs

  • C#, Visual Studio

  • Kubernetes, Azure Kubernetes Service preferred

  • Kustomize, Kubernetes template language

Experience with the Edge Ecosystem will be of greatest advantage to you

