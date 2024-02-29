MIS Administrator

Responsibilities

Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.

Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.

Support users across the branch network.

Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting- multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.

Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards.

Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data.

Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS.

Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.

Automated data distribution.

Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.

Ad-hoc reports.

Upskill across various departments, ensuring sound business knowledge of the company and activities.

Competencies

Previous experience working with Azure Data Factory required.

Comfortable working within a production environment required.

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.

Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.

Action orientated and takes initiative.

Computer literacy: Data Management, MS Office (advanced Excel), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL, Azure Data Factory.

Out the box thinking required, solution driven, deadline oriented.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications and Experience Appropriate qualification.

1-2 years experience in a similar role.

Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity.

Desired Skills:

qlikview

qliksense

nPrinting

PowerBI

SQL

Azure Data Factory

Financial services

Data Management

report writing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Exposure to skills requested is not negotiable. This is a pressured Production enviornment where reports and data management drives the business daily.

Employer & Job Benefits:

No job benefits. It is a TCTC package

