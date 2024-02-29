MIS Administrator

Responsibilities
- Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
- Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
- Support users across the branch network.
- Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting- multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.
- Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards.
- Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data.
- Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS.
- Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.
- Automated data distribution.
- Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
- Ad-hoc reports.
- Upskill across various departments, ensuring sound business knowledge of the company and activities.
Competencies
- Previous experience working with Azure Data Factory required.
- Comfortable working within a production environment required.
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
- Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
- Action orientated and takes initiative.
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MS Office (advanced Excel), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL, Azure Data Factory.
- Out the box thinking required, solution driven, deadline oriented.
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate qualification.
- 1-2 years experience in a similar role.
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity.
Desired Skills:
- qlikview
- qliksense
- nPrinting
- PowerBI
- SQL
- Azure Data Factory
- Financial services
- Data Management
- report writing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Exposure to skills requested is not negotiable. This is a pressured Production enviornment where reports and data management drives the business daily.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No job benefits. It is a TCTC package