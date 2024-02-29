MIS Administrator – Gauteng Sandhurst

Feb 29, 2024

Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
  • Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
  • Support users across the branch network.
  • Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting- multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.
  • Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards.
  • Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data.
  • Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS.
  • Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.
  • Automated data distribution.
  • Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
  • Ad-hoc reports.
  • Upskill across various departments, ensuring sound business knowledge of the company and activities.

Competencies

  • Previous experience working with Azure Data Factory required.
  • Comfortable working within a production environment required.
  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
  • Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.
  • Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
  • Action orientated and takes initiative.
  • Computer literacy: Data Management, MS Office (advanced Excel), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL, Azure Data Factory.
  • Out the box thinking required, solution driven, deadline oriented.
    Qualifications and Experience
  • Appropriate qualification.
  • 1-2 years experience in a similar role.
  • Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity.

Desired Skills:

  • qlikview
  • qliksense
  • nPrinting
  • PowerBI
  • SQL
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Financial services
  • Data Management
  • report writing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Exposure to skills requested is not negotiable. This is a pressured Production enviornment where reports and data management drives the business daily.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No job benefits. It is a TCTC package

