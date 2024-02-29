.NET Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

The ideal candidate for this position should possess a strong foundation in ASP.NET/ASP.NET Core development. Here are the key qualifications we’re looking for:

ASP.NET Core API Development: The candidate should have hands-on experience in building robust and efficient ASP.NET Core APIs.

Proficiency in C#: A solid understanding of C# programming is essential.

Object-Oriented Programming (OOP): Familiarity with OOP concepts is crucial for designing maintainable and extensible code.

Dependency Injection: Knowledge of dependency injection patterns and practices is highly desirable.

SOLID Principles: Understanding and application of SOLID principles (Single Responsibility, Open/Closed, Liskov Substitution, Interface Segregation, and Dependency Inversion) are fundamental for creating scalable and maintainable software.

Optional but Advantageous Skills:

Azure Durable Functions: While not mandatory, familiarity with Azure Durable Functions would be beneficial.

Soft Skills:

Effective Communication: The candidate should be able to articulate ideas clearly and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Collaboration

