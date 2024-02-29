Network Engineer (3 month contract)

Feb 29, 2024

Gijima Staffing Solutions are recruiting on behalf of our client for a Network Engineer for a 5 weeks contract and to start immediately.
Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Three year degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology.
  • Valid Drivers license
  • Minimum 3 years experience in LAN, WLAN and Firewall administration (Palo Alto)
  • Certification in Cisco, Cybersecurity and Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer
  • Sound knowledge and administration of Cisco wired and wireless networks.
  • Sound knowledge of multi-factor authentication (MFA) implementation and management.
  • Experience in network management and monitoring tools, WAN, PABX, VOIP and firewall administration and bandwith management and telephony management.
  • Knowledge of troubleshooting for WAN and LAN connectivity, routers, firewalls, unified communications and network security.

Desired Skills:

  • Lan
  • Wan
  • Firewall

Learn more/Apply for this position