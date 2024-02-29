Network Engineer (3 month contract)

Gijima Staffing Solutions are recruiting on behalf of our client for a Network Engineer for a 5 weeks contract and to start immediately.

Requirements:

Matric

Three year degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology.

Valid Drivers license

Minimum 3 years experience in LAN, WLAN and Firewall administration (Palo Alto)

Certification in Cisco, Cybersecurity and Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer

Sound knowledge and administration of Cisco wired and wireless networks.

Sound knowledge of multi-factor authentication (MFA) implementation and management.

Experience in network management and monitoring tools, WAN, PABX, VOIP and firewall administration and bandwith management and telephony management.

Knowledge of troubleshooting for WAN and LAN connectivity, routers, firewalls, unified communications and network security.

Desired Skills:

Lan

Wan

Firewall

