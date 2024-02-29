Network Engineer (3 month contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

Gijima Staffing Solutions are recruiting on behalf of our client for a Network Engineer for a 5 weeks contract and to start immediately.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Three year degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology.
- Valid Drivers license
- Minimum 3 years experience in LAN, WLAN and Firewall administration (Palo Alto)
- Certification in Cisco, Cybersecurity and Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer
- Sound knowledge and administration of Cisco wired and wireless networks.
- Sound knowledge of multi-factor authentication (MFA) implementation and management.
- Experience in network management and monitoring tools, WAN, PABX, VOIP and firewall administration and bandwith management and telephony management.
- Knowledge of troubleshooting for WAN and LAN connectivity, routers, firewalls, unified communications and network security.
Desired Skills:
- Lan
- Wan
- Firewall