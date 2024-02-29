Network Engineer at Sentech

Network Engineer

FIXED-TERM CONTRACT (12 Months)

Salary: We offer a competitive remuneration.

SENTECH is looking for a Network Engineer experienced in satellite and terrestrial broadband network planning and design including but not limited to fibre- and wireless transmission, distribution, and access networks.

The incumbent will be responsible to conduct network design, site selection, site design, linking, interference analysis, coverage planning and analysis, capacity planning, site design documentation, implementation guidelines and network optimisation.

Key Responsibilities

Develop network designs for broadband solutions.

Ensure that network designs are scalable, resilient, and cost-effective.

Conduct Broadband base station planning to determine new site locations.

Prepare technical network design and site design reports and specifications.

Conduct Broadband transmission network planning.

Conduct Broadband access network planning.

Conduct Wi-Fi network planning.

Conduct Broadband network coverage and capacity planning.

Develop satellite broadband network designs

Develop fibre network design

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications or Electronic Engineering.

Experience:

Proven experience of at least 5 years in the Telecommunication or Broadband industry, with minimum 3 years in network planning and design

Proven experiencing in using Broadband network planning tools

Knowledge:

Comprehensive knowledge of broadband technologies, including satellite broadband, fibre-optic networks, microwave point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks, broadband core, transmission and wireless access networks.

In-depth understanding of Radio Frequency propagation and modulation principles

Ability to conduct Broadband base station planning to determine new site locations.

Prepare technical network design and site design reports and specifications.

Ability to conduct Broadband transmission network planning.

Ability to conduct Broadband access network planning.

Ability to conduct Wi-Fi network planning.

Ability to conduct Broadband network coverage and capacity planning.

Knowledge of satellite broadband technologies and link budgets

Knowledge of fibre network technologies and architectures

In-depth understanding of radio network interference and mitigation measures.

SENTECH is an equal opportunity employer, as such SENTECH will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

All materials and communications will be held in absolute confidence.

CLOSING DATE: 08 March 2024.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates. If you have not been contacted within one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Cisco IOS

Wi-Fi network planning.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

