Project Manager (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

An esteemed product engineering and development firm specializing in comprehensive commercial vehicle solutions seeks a proficient Project Manager to join their dynamic engineering team. The ideal candidate should seamlessly integrate into the company culture, which thrives on adaptability and evolution. In addition to possessing a composed and well-rounded personality with a high emotional intelligence quotient, they must adeptly navigate complexity within a fast-paced setting. A Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Mechatronic Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a relevant field is required, with a Master’s degree being advantageous. The role demands demonstrated expertise (7-10 years) as a Project Manager within the automotive engineering or consulting realm. A robust understanding of automotive engineering principles, processes, and industry standards is essential. Afrikaans speaking is essential.

DUTIES:

Project Planning and Execution:

Collaborate with clients and stakeholders to define project objectives, scope, deliverables, and timelines.

Develop comprehensive project plans, including work breakdown structure, resource allocation, and budget estimates.

Coordinate project activities, assign tasks to team members, and monitor progress to ensure adherence to project schedules.

Implement effective project management methodologies, tools, and best practices to drive project success.

Team Leadership and Collaboration:

Lead a multidisciplinary team of automotive engineers, designers, and technical specialists.

Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting effective communication and knowledge sharing.

Provide clear direction, guidance, and support to team members, ensuring their professional development and growth.

Manage and resolve conflicts, obstacles, and risks that may impact project delivery.

Client Relationship Management:

Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and expectations.

Act as the primary point of contact for clients, addressing their concerns, providing project updates, and managing expectations.

Collaborate with clients to identify additional project opportunities and provide innovative solutions to meet their requirements.

Quality Assurance and Compliance:

Ensure project deliverables meet the highest quality standards and comply with industry regulations and client specifications.

Conduct thorough reviews and inspections to identify and resolve any issues or deviations from project requirements.

Implement quality control processes and procedures to continuously improve project performance and customer satisfaction.

Risk Management:

Identify project risks, assess their potential impact, and develop risk mitigation strategies.

Proactively monitor and manage risks throughout the project lifecycle, implementing contingency plans as necessary.

Keep stakeholders informed of potential risks and provide recommendations to minimize their impact on project outcomes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical / Electrical / Mechatronic Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field. Master’s degree is a plus.

Proven experience (7-10 years) as a Project Manager in the automotive engineering or consulting industry.

Strong knowledge of automotive engineering principles, processes, and industry standards.

Proficient in project management methodologies and tools, with a track record of successful project delivery.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environ.

Afrikaans speaking is essential.

