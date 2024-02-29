Project Manager (Civil and Structural Engineer) at Construct Executive Search – Northern Cape Springbok

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or Bachelor of Technician Degree in Civil Engineering.

Must have 5 years of experience in project management.

Must be registered with ECSA as a Professional Engineer.

Must have experience with contract management, quality monitoring, design of infrastructure, and bulk services.

Must have writing and verbal communication skills in English and Afrikaans.

Must be willing to relocate to Northern Cape offices.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

SALARY R 504 000 – R 546 000 P/A

Desired Skills:

Contract Management

Quality Monitoring

Design of Infrastructure

Bulk Services

English and Afrikaans

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

