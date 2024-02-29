Sage X3 Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Retailer of textiles and homeware seeks a highly technical and dedicated Sage X3 Developer to join its growing IT team. Your role will focus on the development, customization, and optimization of Sage X3 solutions, ensuring the seamless integration and reliable operation of the system. You will utilize your expertise in Sage X3 development and database management to enhance the overall IT infrastructure. Applicants will require a Bachelor’s Degree in IT or related tertiary qualification or equivalent experience of at least 3-5 years hands-on Sage X3 Development. You must have proficiency with Point of Sales (POS), VMware and experience with scripting and automation tools tailored for Sage X3 Development.

DUTIES:

Develop, customize, and optimize Sage X3 solutions to meet business requirements.

Install and upgrade Sage X3 components, ensuring compatibility and seamless integration.

Manage and optimize virtual servers, utilizing automation processes for efficiency.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues specific to Sage X3, documenting problems and solutions.

Provide technical documentation and specifications for the planning and implementation of Sage X3 upgrades.

Implement and manage backup operations, ensuring data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures are in place.

Collaborate with IT staff on capacity planning, storage management, and database performance for Sage X3.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, a closely related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years of hands-on experience in Sage X3 Development.

Proficient in Point of Sale (POS) systems.

Working knowledge of virtualization, VMware, or equivalent technologies.

Experience with scripting and automation tools tailored for Sage X3 Development.

Proven track record of developing and implementing Sage X3-specific IT strategies and plans.

COMMENTS:

