Senior Backend Python Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

Located in Cape Town, a company fueled by a commitment to empower African entrepreneurs in the dynamic landscape of digital commerce and payments is currently in search of a Senior Backend Python Engineer. You will be coordinating closely with the Payments team to build out new payment methods and the CDE team to ensure the payment rails for card processing is managed correctly. In this position you will specifically be implementing new enhancements to the internal switch service while extending its capabilities. Applicants should have a minimum of 6 years work experience with Python including having worked with database technologies and SQL. You will also need experience designing, building, testing and deploying secure and scalable applications.

DUTIES:

Design, build, test and deploy secure and scalable payment applications.

Develop and maintain core payments API (Switch).

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 years’ work experience with Python.

Experience working with database technologies and SQL.

Experience designing, building, testing and deploying secure and scalable applications.

A valid work authorisation to work in the country that you reside in.

Advantageous –

Experience with AWS, Serverless / Lambdas / API Gateway.

Interest or experience in the FinTech space.

Tech stack:

Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway.

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: GitLab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

