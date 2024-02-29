Senior Data Engineer

Skills required to contribute:
- Minimum 5 years experience as a Data Engineer
- Proficiency in SQL, Python, and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.
- Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.
- Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL, and Data Lake
- Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark.
- Experience in Dimensional Modeling
Languages:
- Transact SQL
- Python
- Spark
- Scala
Technologies:
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Synapse Analytics
- Azure DevOps
- Data Lake
- Power BI
- SQL Server
- Databricks
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma