Senior Data Engineer

Feb 29, 2024

Skills required to contribute:

  • Minimum 5 years experience as a Data Engineer
  • Proficiency in SQL, Python, and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.
  • Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.
  • Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL, and Data Lake
  • Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark.
  • Experience in Dimensional Modeling

Languages:

  • Transact SQL
  • Python
  • Spark
  • Scala

Technologies:

  • Azure Data Factory
  • Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Azure DevOps
  • Data Lake
  • Power BI
  • SQL Server
  • Databricks

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • azure devOps
  • data lake
  • power BI
  • Sql Server
  • data bricks

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

