Senior Project Manager – Africa – Remote Remote

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Senior Project Manager who is willing to work across Africa on numerous sites

Key Requirements:

+15 years experience within Project Management

Residential and commercial building experience

BSc. in Construction Management or similar

Must be willing to work across Africa

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior Project Manager – Africa

Senior Project Manager – Africa

Senior Project Manager – Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position