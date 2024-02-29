Senior Project Manager – Africa

Feb 29, 2024

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Senior Project Manager who is willing to work across Africa on numerous sites

Key Requirements:

  • +15 years experience within Project Management
  • Residential and commercial building experience
  • BSc. in Construction Management or similar
  • Must be willing to work across Africa

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

