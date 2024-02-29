Senior Project Manager – Africa

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Senior Project Manager who is willing to work across Africa on numerous sites
Key Requirements:
- +15 years experience within Project Management
- Residential and commercial building experience
- BSc. in Construction Management or similar
- Must be willing to work across Africa
Desired Skills:
