Solutions Architect at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

Solutions Architect

SIX MONTHS FIXED-TERM CONTRACT (12 Months)

Salary: We offer a competitive remuneration.

SENTECH is looking for a Solutions Architect with experience in broadcasting signal distribution to assist the organisation in leveraging its analogue infrastructure capacity while transitioning to digital platforms.

The incumbent will be responsible for the development, interrogation and optimisation of technical solutions and proposals in collaboration with engineering teams, ensuring that all customer requirements are appropriately address.

Key Responsibilities

Assess and advise on appropriate strategies for repurposing and disposal of retired assets to optimise asset value and returns.

Assess OEM buy-back agreements to identify opportunities for SENTECH to derive value from retired assets in a structured way.

Engage with key stakeholders to determine which assets to be disposed and repurposed.

Analyse asset data and prepare comprehensive reports on asset utilization and management thereof.

Develop insights and data for Sentech Strategic projects and assist to develop an approach for repositioning the media business.

Provide insights and recommendations to support strategic decision-making required to remodel media business.

Evaluate asset performance and recommend adjustments to optimise asset value and returns.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications, Engineering or Computer Sciences or equivalent.

An Honour’s degree in Telecommunications, Engineering or Computer Sciences will be an added advantage.

Experience:

5 years relevant experience in solution architecture or customer solution development in the telecommunications industry.

Experience in telecommunication software, networks, and enterprise solutions

Knowledge:

Comprehensive knowledge of broadband technologies, including fibre-optic networks, microwave point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks, broadband core, distribution, and access networks.

Good understanding of value-added services such VoIP, SD-WAN, IoT

Good understanding of network architecture, protocols, and security measures.

Understanding of telecommunication industry regulatory requirements in South Africa.

Understanding of the broadband industry standards and best practices.

SENTECH is an equal opportunity employer, as such SENTECH will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

All materials and communications will be held in absolute confidence.

CLOSING DATE: 08 March 2024.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates. If you have not been contacted within one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

broadband core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

