Systems and Network Administrator

The Systems and Database Administrator will be responsible for managing and maintaining the all system infrastructures, including databases and will have to act as the link between business operations and system suppliers.

Database Management:

Install, configure, and maintain database management

Create and manage databases, tables, indexes, and user accounts.

Perform database backups, restores, and ensure disaster recovery procedures from supplier/s.

Ensure data security and integrity

Systems Administration:

Compile and maintain operating systems

Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and escalate where necessary

Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls

Security Administration:

Implement and enforce security policies, procedures, and best practices to protect POPI information.

Documentation and Training:

Maintain documentation for all business operating systems, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and troubleshooting guides.

Provide training and support to end-users on system and database administration tasks, best practices, and security awareness.

Collaboration and Communication:

Collaborate with internal teams, external developers, and other stakeholders to plan and implement projects effectively

Communicate technical information and recommendations to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and understandable manner.

Stay informed about industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in system and database administration.

Ensure that all KPI’s are met by field based employees

Ensure that all information is captured correctly by all field based employees

Reporting on a daily/weekly/monthly basis in line with requirements

Overall, a Systems and Database Administrator plays a critical role in ensuring the reliability, performance, of our databases and systems, enabling smooth and efficient business operations.

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Attention to detail

Technical skills

Database Management

Database Administration

Computer Literacy

Computer Hardware

Computer Software

System Security

File Management

Naming Conventions

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Graphic, Web & Multimedia

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Digital Marketing, Telecommunications, Brandind, Brand awareness.

