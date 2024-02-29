Systems and Network Administrator

The Systems and Database Administrator will be responsible for managing and maintaining the all system infrastructures, including databases and will have to act as the link between business operations and system suppliers.
Database Management:
- Install, configure, and maintain database management
- Create and manage databases, tables, indexes, and user accounts.
- Perform database backups, restores, and ensure disaster recovery procedures from supplier/s.
- Ensure data security and integrity
Systems Administration:
- Compile and maintain operating systems
- Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and escalate where necessary
- Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls
Security Administration:
- Implement and enforce security policies, procedures, and best practices to protect POPI information.
Documentation and Training:
- Maintain documentation for all business operating systems, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and troubleshooting guides.
- Provide training and support to end-users on system and database administration tasks, best practices, and security awareness.
Collaboration and Communication:
- Collaborate with internal teams, external developers, and other stakeholders to plan and implement projects effectively
- Communicate technical information and recommendations to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and understandable manner.
- Stay informed about industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in system and database administration.
- Ensure that all KPI’s are met by field based employees
- Ensure that all information is captured correctly by all field based employees
- Reporting on a daily/weekly/monthly basis in line with requirements
- Overall, a Systems and Database Administrator plays a critical role in ensuring the reliability, performance, of our databases and systems, enabling smooth and efficient business operations.
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- Attention to detail
- Technical skills
- Database Management
- Database Administration
- Computer Literacy
- Computer Hardware
- Computer Software
- System Security
- File Management
- Naming Conventions
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Graphic, Web & Multimedia
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Digital Marketing, Telecommunications, Brandind, Brand awareness.