Technical Support Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES AND REQUIREMENTS

1.1 Sound knowledge of all model numbers and unit capabilities for:

i. Midwall Splits

ii. Casettes

iii. Ducted

iv. Under Ceiling

v. Rooftop package

vi. Spine fin

vii. Variable Refrigerant Systems (TVR)

1.2 Push sale of unitary equipment where possible

1.3 TVR Commissioning and report writing

1.4 Inspection of TVR installations on projects and consult with contractors on correct installation procedures

1.5 Provide Technical Training to selected contractors

1.6 Provide Apprentice Training

1.7 Generate and maintain an error booklet to share with contractors

2. Warranties and Spares for Equipment, Tasks and activities

2.1 Assist customers with any technical queries via telephone or e-mail

2.2 Assess and approve warranty, confirming whether warranty claims are valid

2.3 Checking warranty

2.4 Manage the claims process: –

i. Part is in stock

ii. Part requires to be stripped

iii. Local Vendor can supply part

2.5 Monitor quantity of spares in stock and associated units

2.6 Monitor quantity of units in the market still under warranty and analyse spares required to cover warranty

2.7 Analysis of warranty costs and provide solutions on how to minimize warranties

2.8 Offer solutions to make up for losses due to warranty claims

2.9 Compare factory pricing with local vendor pricing

2.10 Complete stripping of units and providing parts lists to be captured into stock

2.11 Removal of parts from units and replacement thereof

2.12 Repairs to damaged units received from factory

2.13 Generate order lists to be placed with the factory for new equipment as part of warranty allowance

2.14 Push sales of spares where applicable

Experience and qualifications

3.1 Minimum of 5 to 10 years’ experience in the industry

3.2 Basic Refrigeration and Airconditioning course.

3.3 The ability to discuss technical concepts.

3.4 Experience in mechanical and related controls systems.

3.5 Proven track record.

4. Key Competencies

4.1 Take initiative

4.2 Excellent Time Management

4.3 Customer relationship management

4.4 Reliable and professional

5. Additional requirements

5.1 Valid Driver’s License

5.2 Own reliable vehicle

5.3 Valid Passport for travel

6. Skills and Attributes

6.1 Fully Bilingual, Good Oral and Communication Skills

6.2 Excellent relationships-building skills, including verbal, written and presentation communication skills.

6.3 Work independently as well as in a team

6.4 Well groomed & neat in appearance

6.5 Strong Fault-finding skills

6.6 Problem solving ability

6.7 Analytical with attention to detail

Computer Literacy

Microsoft Word

Excel

Outlook

Power Point

Desired Skills:

HVAC

REFRIGERATION

Training

Technical Report Writing

Technical Assistance

WARRANTIES

Stock Control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

