“Seeking experienced Agile Project Manager to lead dynamic projects in our bank, ensuring seamless integration and optimization of SAP systems.
Join our team to drive innovation and efficiency in financial services.”
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Must have project managed a SAP implementation, preference will be given to candidates who have implemented SAP ECC or SAP FI modules.
- Leads and directs concurrent standard or complex projects and in the case of programme management, ensure the management of multiple related projects directed towards a common objective
- Engages with stakeholders to deliver projects from original concept through final implementation
- Ensures client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client
- Ensures that the project/programme delivers an as-sold solution, remains within the baselined budget and is delivered on time whilst maintaining quality criteria and client satisfaction
- Manages the delivery of the project/programme, including rigorous scope control and change management
- Documentation and management of risks and issues
- Ensures clear and concise communications to all stakeholders
- Provides pre-sales support by working with sales teams to scope and cost a project or programme solution which includes the completion of a proposal. This may include Client presentations of our delivery approach as part of a tender process
- Coordinates activities of the project teams through task delegation, resource assignment and programme management
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Strong project management skills, including the ability to plan, organize, and execute projects from initiation to completion
- Agile Concepts
- SAFE Framework
- SAP Architecture
- SAP HCM and /or other ERP System includning scoping, blue printing, testing etc
- SAP System
- Scrum ceremonies
Desired Skills:
