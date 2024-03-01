Agile Project Manager

“Seeking experienced Agile Project Manager to lead dynamic projects in our bank, ensuring seamless integration and optimization of SAP systems.

Join our team to drive innovation and efficiency in financial services.”

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Must have project managed a SAP implementation, preference will be given to candidates who have implemented SAP ECC or SAP FI modules.

Leads and directs concurrent standard or complex projects and in the case of programme management, ensure the management of multiple related projects directed towards a common objective

Engages with stakeholders to deliver projects from original concept through final implementation

Ensures client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client

Ensures that the project/programme delivers an as-sold solution, remains within the baselined budget and is delivered on time whilst maintaining quality criteria and client satisfaction

Manages the delivery of the project/programme, including rigorous scope control and change management

Ensures client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client

Documentation and management of risks and issues

Ensures clear and concise communications to all stakeholders

Provides pre-sales support by working with sales teams to scope and cost a project or programme solution which includes the completion of a proposal. This may include Client presentations of our delivery approach as part of a tender process

Coordinates activities of the project teams through task delegation, resource assignment and programme management

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Strong project management skills, including the ability to plan, organize, and execute projects from initiation to completion

Agile Concepts

SAFE Framework

SAP Architecture

SAP HCM and /or other ERP System includning scoping, blue printing, testing etc

SAP System

Scrum ceremonies

Desired Skills:

Agile

SAFE Frameworks

SAP Architecture

SAP HCM

SAP ERP

SAP FI

Learn more/Apply for this position