Mar 1, 2024

A well-established business is seeking to appoint Applications Developer
To develop, maintain, document and test software solutions aligned to the business requirements in support of its mandate.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • A relevant Degree in computer science or equivalent
  • At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions.
  • At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP. Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting
  • At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code
  • At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software
  • Experience in cloud-based application development
  • Experience in data modelling
  • Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications
  • Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform
  • Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team
  • Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions
  • Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.
  • Knowledge of relational database concepts.

