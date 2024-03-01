A well-established business is seeking to appoint Applications Developer
To develop, maintain, document and test software solutions aligned to the business requirements in support of its mandate.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- A relevant Degree in computer science or equivalent
- At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions.
- At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP. Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting
- At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code
- At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software
- Experience in cloud-based application development
- Experience in data modelling
- Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications
- Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform
- Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team
- Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions
- Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.
- Knowledge of relational database concepts.
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- developing on Visual Studio
- SharePoint
- MSSQL
- managing software releases
- cloud-based