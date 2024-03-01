Applications Developer at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

JOB PURPOSE

To develop, maintain, document and test software solutions aligned to the FIC business requirements in support of its mandate.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Engagement with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables

• Assessment and review of packaged software solutions and provide input to feasibility studies

• Development of on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications and solutions based on the FIC business requirements as per delivery plans

• Development of test code as well as testing of application solutions to ensure security controls, performance metrics and functional metrics are met

• Inform the technical architect and project manager of any issues that may affect other areas of the project.

• Participate in quality management reviews (code reviews), ensuring compliance with the set quality standards

• Development of application prototype to validate and provide clarity on the business requirements and ensuring expectation alignment

• Conduct package-specific training for conference room pilot participants.

• Participate in transitioning the designs to the developers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the designs.

• Complete all appropriate documentation required by the programmers, testers, Deployment team, and Application Management team that will maintain the application.

• Develop basic application design models as input to the technical specifications

• Participation in software application and solution testing activities

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

• A relevant Degree in computer science or equivalent

• At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions• At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting

• At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code

• At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software

• Experience in cloud-based application development

• Experience in data modelling

• Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications

• Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform

• Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team

• Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions

• Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.

• Knowledge of relational database concepts.

Learn more/Apply for this position