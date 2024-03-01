Applications Developer – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking to appoint Applications Developer

To develop, maintain, document and test software solutions aligned to the business requirements in support of its mandate.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

A relevant Degree in computer science or equivalent

At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions.

At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP. Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting

At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code

At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software

Experience in cloud-based application development

Experience in data modelling

Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications

Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform

Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team

Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions

Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.

Knowledge of relational database concepts.

