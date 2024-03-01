Business Analyst

Our client has a vacant position for a Business Analyst/ Consultant to perform business analysis functions as well as consultancy service for current and new business requirements on product supported by the organisation. Suitable candidate must have relevant tertiary business qualifications /s experience. 5+ of writing of software functional specifications , writing of software business requirement specification, business analysis in the field of application (software) design and business intelligence, 3 yrs exp working/ design/ implementation of database and SQL scripting. Product analysis and data testing experience.

Desired Skills:

SQL Scripting

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position