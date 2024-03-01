Business Analyst

Our client is a dynamic and innovative player in the automotive industry, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceeding customer expectations. We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Advanced Business Analyst: Customer specializing in Customer relations to join their team.

Requirements:

Graduate degree, 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, E-Commerce/Web design experience in retail, Software Delivery Experience, User Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive industry experience is advantageous.

Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)

Analytical and Critical Thinking

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills

Collaboration and Teamwork

Adaptability

Project Management Experience

Customer User Experience and Design

Ability to Engage with External Supplier

Ability to Align Decisions

Solid Organisational Ability

Detail-oriented.

Excellent Time Management

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.

Advantageous Skills:

Excellent PowerPoint

Writing Skills

Agile Working Experience

Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets.

Figma experience

