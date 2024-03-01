Business Analyst

Mar 1, 2024

Our client is a dynamic and innovative player in the automotive industry, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceeding customer expectations. We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Advanced Business Analyst: Customer specializing in Customer relations to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Graduate degree, 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, E-Commerce/Web design experience in retail, Software Delivery Experience, User Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive industry experience is advantageous.
  • Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)
  • Analytical and Critical Thinking
  • Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills
  • Collaboration and Teamwork
  • Adaptability
  • Project Management Experience
  • Customer User Experience and Design
  • Ability to Engage with External Supplier
  • Ability to Align Decisions
  • Solid Organisational Ability
  • Detail-oriented.
  • Excellent Time Management
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.

Advantageous Skills:

  • Excellent PowerPoint
  • Writing Skills
  • Agile Working Experience
  • Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets.
  • Figma experience

