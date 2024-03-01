Our client is a dynamic and innovative player in the automotive industry, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceeding customer expectations. We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Advanced Business Analyst: Customer specializing in Customer relations to join their team.
Requirements:
- Graduate degree, 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, E-Commerce/Web design experience in retail, Software Delivery Experience, User Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive industry experience is advantageous.
- Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)
- Analytical and Critical Thinking
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills
- Collaboration and Teamwork
- Adaptability
- Project Management Experience
- Customer User Experience and Design
- Ability to Engage with External Supplier
- Ability to Align Decisions
- Solid Organisational Ability
- Detail-oriented.
- Excellent Time Management
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.
Advantageous Skills:
- Excellent PowerPoint
- Writing Skills
- Agile Working Experience
- Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets.
- Figma experience
