Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

The Business Analyst’s key function is to work with internal and external clients to determine requirements and to define solutions to address complex business, process and systems problems, and improvements in the organisation.

The Feature Analyst is accountable for guiding the clarification of the business requirements, through in-work collaboration with the business stakeholders, and working within the feature team to ensure these are delivered effectively.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Prioritize and Plan work activities within the Feature Team / Product Owner.

Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs.

Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system.

Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some (not all) requirements before the next iteration.

Create relevant user stories.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management / UX, technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.

Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritization and estimation.

Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting and retrospective).

Support showcasing stories to stakeholders.

Test cases for system:

Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.

Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view.

Input into developing acceptance criteria or test cases for the system.

Provide regular feedback by testing the deliverables against a user story’s acceptance criteria.

Provide regular feedback by validating that the product meets the business goals.

Provide support and input into system testing activities including participating in the development of the testing approach, development of test cases as well as the creation of testing scenarios.

Collaborate with the team to deliver on backlog:

Wear different hats: Designer, tester, facilitator, product owner.

Create a shared understanding of what the product is supposed to do.

Collaborate with the rest of the feature team to ensure that stories are delivered effectively, and quality standards are adhered to.

Collaborate with developers, testers, and user experience team to ensure that they are engaged ‘in the work’ to understand business context.

Skills Summary:

Data Warehousing (DW)

Integration Development

Process Mapping

Project Integration

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Systems Integration

Use Case Development

Workflow Design.

Desired Skills:

