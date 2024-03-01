C# Developer/Azure Cloud Specialist (hybrid contract) 0192 (TB) – Gauteng Midrand

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

IT Degree / IT Diploma required from a reputable institution.

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience using C# and Azure.

Must have an Azure certification (compulsory).

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Technical skills required (compulsory):

C#

MS Azure:

Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

IT-Hub

Event-Hub

Service Bus

Stream Analytics

Function Applications etc.

Kubernetes

Typescript

Node.js

Agile working experience.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

Domain-driven design (DDD).

Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS).

Factory pattern, repo pattern etc.

Advantageous skills:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases.

Desired Skills:

C# Developer Cloud

C# Developer Azure

C# Developer Azure Specialist

