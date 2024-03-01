C# Developer/Azure Cloud Specialist (hybrid contract) 0192 (TB)

Mar 1, 2024

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • IT Degree / IT Diploma required from a reputable institution.

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ experience using C# and Azure.

  • Must have an Azure certification (compulsory).

Understanding of:

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.

  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Technical skills required (compulsory):

  • C#

MS Azure:

  • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

  • IT-Hub

  • Event-Hub

  • Service Bus

  • Stream Analytics

  • Function Applications etc.

  • Kubernetes

  • Typescript

  • Node.js

  • Agile working experience.

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

  • Domain-driven design (DDD).

  • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS).

  • Factory pattern, repo pattern etc.

Advantageous skills:

  • Azure DevOps

  • Visual Studio IDE

  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.

  • REST

  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases.

Desired Skills:

  • C# Developer Cloud
  • C# Developer Azure
  • C# Developer Azure Specialist

