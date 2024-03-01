C# Developer/Azure Cloud Specialist (hybrid contract) 0192 (TB)

- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- IT Degree / IT Diploma required from a reputable institution.
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience using C# and Azure.
- Must have an Azure certification (compulsory).
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.
Technical skills required (compulsory):
- C#
MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Kubernetes
- Typescript
- Node.js
- Agile working experience.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps.
Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD).
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS).
- Factory pattern, repo pattern etc.
Advantageous skills:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases.
Desired Skills:
- C# Developer Cloud
- C# Developer Azure
- C# Developer Azure Specialist