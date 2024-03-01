C# Software Developer

Mar 1, 2024

Searching for a Senior Software engineer who will Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Key Requirements

  • C#
  • C++
  • AWS
  • Java
  • HTML, CSS
  • Linux
  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • Software Development
  • Solution Architecture
  • DevOps
  • Team Management
  • Solution Design
  • Risk Management and Compliance (ISO 27001)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

