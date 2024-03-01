C# Software Developer

Searching for a Senior Software engineer who will Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Key Requirements

C#

C++

AWS

Java

HTML, CSS

Linux

Javascript

Angular

SQL

Software Development

Solution Architecture

DevOps

Team Management

Solution Design

SQL

Risk Management and Compliance (ISO 27001)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

AWS

Linux

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position