Cobol Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

To design, code, verify, test, document, amend and refactor programs/scripts. Apply agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result. To monitor and report on own progress and proactively identify issues related to software development activities. To propose practical solutions to resolve issues. To collaborate in reviews of work with others as appropriate.

Job Responsibilities

Coding of programs according to program specifications

Investigate required changes / development.

Document Preliminary Impact Analysis based on requirements and information provided.

Knowledge sharing with team members.

Communicate timeously any risk relating to delivery outside budget or schedule to Supervisor.

Working closely with system analyst.

Perform system audits

Document and review development of program life-cycle.

Technical Competencies:

Agile Development

Application Support

Design Patterns

DevOps

Testing (unit, regression, integration)

Coding

Qualifications and Experience

5 years+ COBOL experience

Experience in the banking industry, an advantage

System Design experience, an advantage

Desired Skills:

Cobol

system design

About The Employer:

This company is a leading Africa-focused financial services group, and an innovative player on the global stage, that offers a variety of career-enhancing opportunities – plus the chance to work alongside some of the sector’s most talented, motivated professionals. Our clients range from individuals to businesses of all sizes, high net worth families and large multinational corporates and institutions. We’re passionate about creating growth in Africa. Bringing true, meaningful value to our clients and the communities we serve and creating a real sense of purpose for you.

Learn more/Apply for this position