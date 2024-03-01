Cobol Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
To design, code, verify, test, document, amend and refactor programs/scripts. Apply agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result. To monitor and report on own progress and proactively identify issues related to software development activities. To propose practical solutions to resolve issues. To collaborate in reviews of work with others as appropriate.
Job Responsibilities
- Coding of programs according to program specifications
- Investigate required changes / development.
- Document Preliminary Impact Analysis based on requirements and information provided.
- Knowledge sharing with team members.
- Communicate timeously any risk relating to delivery outside budget or schedule to Supervisor.
- Working closely with system analyst.
- Perform system audits
- Document and review development of program life-cycle.
Technical Competencies:
- Agile Development
- Application Support
- Design Patterns
- DevOps
- Testing (unit, regression, integration)
- Coding
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 years+ COBOL experience
- Experience in the banking industry, an advantage
- System Design experience, an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Cobol
- system design
About The Employer:
This company is a leading Africa-focused financial services group, and an innovative player on the global stage, that offers a variety of career-enhancing opportunities – plus the chance to work alongside some of the sector’s most talented, motivated professionals. Our clients range from individuals to businesses of all sizes, high net worth families and large multinational corporates and institutions. We’re passionate about creating growth in Africa. Bringing true, meaningful value to our clients and the communities we serve and creating a real sense of purpose for you.