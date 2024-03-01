A well-established company based in Randburg, Gauteng is looking for a Controls Software Engineer to join their team.
The Controls Software Engineer will be a part of a dynamic team of engineers working on the development of control/automation code for heavy construction equipment, ranging from road pavers, road mills, rock crushers, woodchippers, etc.
Education and experience required:
- Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Electrical / Computer Engineering or related field.
- Minimum of five (5) years of experience in the design and development of industrial or mobile equipment control software.
Skills and abilities required:
- Experienced in development software and tools for embedded systems.
- Proficient in C/C++/Structured Text programming, particularly in automotive or mobile equipment applications.
- Knowledgeable in network protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, Wireless 802.11, etc.
- Skilled at interfacing software with sensor data acquisition, including pressure, proximity, angular, temperature, etc.
- Proficient in developing code for controlling valves, motors, and other industrial devices.
- Strong team player with effective communication skills (verbal and written).
- Possesses good organization, time-management, and problem-solving skills.
- Demonstrates willingness to take on new challenges and responsibilities.
- Exercises discretion and independent judgment routinely.
- Proficient with personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite applications
Other requirements:
- Pre-employment drug screen, physical (if required), and background check.
- Flexibility to work additional hours as required.
- Occasional travel (including international).
- Valid driver’s license and ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.
Preferences:
- Experience with CodeSys, C/C++, and Ladder Logic programming.
- Experience developing software/firmware controls for and interfaces to Telematics, hydraulic circuits, 12V/24V DC electric circuits, A/C motors, and/or control systems for off-road construction equipment.
- Experience in the design and creation of software for the control & automation of off-road construction equipment.
Responsibilities:
- Applies structured systems engineering approach for software development in heavy construction equipment control.
- Utilizes process automation techniques to enhance equipment operation simplicity and troubleshooting.
- Implements structured software design techniques to distill requirements into software specifications and designs.
- Completes controller/PLC and HMI programming based on software designs.
- Conducts unit and integration testing for controller/PLC/HMI systems to ensure performance.
- Develops software test plans for new designs and changes, coordinating testing and validation.
- Contributes to product documentation development, including manuals and troubleshooting guides.
- Identifies opportunities for product enhancements and cost reductions.
- Ensures project objectives are met, including schedule, budget, and feature set.
- Leads cross-functional design reviews and provides customer support for function and application issues
Desired Skills:
- Design
- C+
- Network Protocols
- PLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree