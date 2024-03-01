Controls Software Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Mar 1, 2024

A well-established company based in Randburg, Gauteng is looking for a Controls Software Engineer to join their team.

The Controls Software Engineer will be a part of a dynamic team of engineers working on the development of control/automation code for heavy construction equipment, ranging from road pavers, road mills, rock crushers, woodchippers, etc.

Education and experience required:

  • Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Electrical / Computer Engineering or related field.
  • Minimum of five (5) years of experience in the design and development of industrial or mobile equipment control software.

Skills and abilities required:

  • Experienced in development software and tools for embedded systems.
  • Proficient in C/C++/Structured Text programming, particularly in automotive or mobile equipment applications.
  • Knowledgeable in network protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, Wireless 802.11, etc.
  • Skilled at interfacing software with sensor data acquisition, including pressure, proximity, angular, temperature, etc.
  • Proficient in developing code for controlling valves, motors, and other industrial devices.
  • Strong team player with effective communication skills (verbal and written).
  • Possesses good organization, time-management, and problem-solving skills.
  • Demonstrates willingness to take on new challenges and responsibilities.
  • Exercises discretion and independent judgment routinely.
  • Proficient with personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite applications

Other requirements:

  • Pre-employment drug screen, physical (if required), and background check.
  • Flexibility to work additional hours as required.
  • Occasional travel (including international).
  • Valid driver’s license and ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Preferences:

  • Experience with CodeSys, C/C++, and Ladder Logic programming.
  • Experience developing software/firmware controls for and interfaces to Telematics, hydraulic circuits, 12V/24V DC electric circuits, A/C motors, and/or control systems for off-road construction equipment.
  • Experience in the design and creation of software for the control & automation of off-road construction equipment.

Responsibilities:

  • Applies structured systems engineering approach for software development in heavy construction equipment control.
  • Utilizes process automation techniques to enhance equipment operation simplicity and troubleshooting.
  • Implements structured software design techniques to distill requirements into software specifications and designs.
  • Completes controller/PLC and HMI programming based on software designs.
  • Conducts unit and integration testing for controller/PLC/HMI systems to ensure performance.
  • Develops software test plans for new designs and changes, coordinating testing and validation.
  • Contributes to product documentation development, including manuals and troubleshooting guides.
  • Identifies opportunities for product enhancements and cost reductions.
  • Ensures project objectives are met, including schedule, budget, and feature set.
  • Leads cross-functional design reviews and provides customer support for function and application issues

Desired Skills:

  • Design
  • C+
  • Network Protocols
  • PLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position