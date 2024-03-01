Controls Software Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

A well-established company based in Randburg, Gauteng is looking for a Controls Software Engineer to join their team.

The Controls Software Engineer will be a part of a dynamic team of engineers working on the development of control/automation code for heavy construction equipment, ranging from road pavers, road mills, rock crushers, woodchippers, etc.

Education and experience required:

Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Electrical / Computer Engineering or related field.

Minimum of five (5) years of experience in the design and development of industrial or mobile equipment control software.

Skills and abilities required:

Experienced in development software and tools for embedded systems.

Proficient in C/C++/Structured Text programming, particularly in automotive or mobile equipment applications.

Knowledgeable in network protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, Wireless 802.11, etc.

Skilled at interfacing software with sensor data acquisition, including pressure, proximity, angular, temperature, etc.

Proficient in developing code for controlling valves, motors, and other industrial devices.

Strong team player with effective communication skills (verbal and written).

Possesses good organization, time-management, and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrates willingness to take on new challenges and responsibilities.

Exercises discretion and independent judgment routinely.

Proficient with personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite applications

Other requirements:

Pre-employment drug screen, physical (if required), and background check.

Flexibility to work additional hours as required.

Occasional travel (including international).

Valid driver’s license and ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Preferences:

Experience with CodeSys, C/C++, and Ladder Logic programming.

Experience developing software/firmware controls for and interfaces to Telematics, hydraulic circuits, 12V/24V DC electric circuits, A/C motors, and/or control systems for off-road construction equipment.

Experience in the design and creation of software for the control & automation of off-road construction equipment.

Responsibilities:

Applies structured systems engineering approach for software development in heavy construction equipment control.

Utilizes process automation techniques to enhance equipment operation simplicity and troubleshooting.

Implements structured software design techniques to distill requirements into software specifications and designs.

Completes controller/PLC and HMI programming based on software designs.

Conducts unit and integration testing for controller/PLC/HMI systems to ensure performance.

Develops software test plans for new designs and changes, coordinating testing and validation.

Contributes to product documentation development, including manuals and troubleshooting guides.

Identifies opportunities for product enhancements and cost reductions.

Ensures project objectives are met, including schedule, budget, and feature set.

Leads cross-functional design reviews and provides customer support for function and application issues

Desired Skills:

