Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking an experienced Data Migration Engineer to join our team on a contract basis to facilitate this migration process. The ideal candidates will have strong expertise in data engineering, particularly with Azure Synapse services, SSIS, and API integration.

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with the existing team to understand the current data infrastructure and integration workloads in SSIS.

Assist in redesigning and redeveloping SSIS integration workloads to Synapse workloads, ensuring efficient data migration.

Ingest data from various sources, including APIs, and develop Function Apps to create consumer API endpoints hosted through Azure API Management (APIM).

Refactor existing SSIS logic to optimize performance and compatibility with Azure Synapse.

Work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure alignment of data migration objectives.

Skills needed:

Proven experience (minimum 4 years) as a Data Engineer or similar role, with a focus on data migration projects.

Strong proficiency in SQL and experience working with relational databases, particularly Microsoft SQL Server.

Hands-on experience with Azure Synapse Analytics, including data ingestion, transformation, and querying.

Proficiency in SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services) and the ability to refactor existing SSIS packages.

Experience working with Azure services such as Azure Functions and Azure API Management.

Familiarity with API integration and development, including RESTful APIs.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

