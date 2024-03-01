Delphi/C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has a vacant position Delphi/C# Developer to upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s / Intergration. Experience in Delphi development is an advantage. Bachelor’s degree in computer science / Informatics qualification in an IT related field. 3-5 yrs experience in financial service industry is an advantage. 8-12yrs exp in a developer role is essential.

Desired Skills:

Delphi

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

