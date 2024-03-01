Ericsson extends BSS modernisation deal with MTN

Ericsson and MTN have renewed their partnership for continued delivery to MTN of flagship products Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Mediation for the next five years.

The partnership includes the modernisation of MTN’s Business Support Systems (BSS) ecosystem enabling best-in-class features and capabilities that support exploring monetisation streams and new business models such as 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

With the agreement, MTN will continue usingEricsson Charging, Ericsson Mediation and Ericsson Dynamic Activation as part of the overall BSS landscape. With the ongoing support from Ericsson, MTN will have a robust base from which to grow and scale its services across Africa, capturing and securing revenue streams, enhancing billing accuracy and granularity, supporting new services, delivering revenue assurance, and enabling data monetisation through preparation for analytics and IoT.

“We continue looking to elevate our technological infrastructure and offer pioneering services in our markets to our customers while achieving cost efficiency through our expansive scale,” says Mazen Mroue, MTN Group chief technology and information officer. “The sustained collaboration with Ericsson has been instrumental in promoting innovation, standardisation and enhancing operational efficiency.

“The recent agreement with Ericsson marks a significant milestone, enabling MTN to tap into the transformative power of cloud computing and driving us towards the objectives outlined in our Ambition 2025 strategy. This strategic move underscores our commitment to embracing innovative technologies that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth.”

Hossam Kandeel, vice-president and head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “As we continue to evolve and expand our partnership with MTN Group, we are committed to evolve towards latest technology solutions that will enable MTN to capture new revenue streams and enhance customer experience.

“Our business and operations support systems portfolio is designed to provide the flexibility and agility required for changing customer demands. We are happy to sign this contract and support MTN Group in delivering superior service experiences, creating new business models for 5G and driving digitalisation across Africa.”