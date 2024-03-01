Flutter Developer

Join our team at iOCO, where we’re dedicated to pioneering solutions, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We’re currently looking for a skilled Flutter Developer to contribute to our dynamic environment. In this role, you’ll be tasked with designing, developing, and maintaining cross-platform mobile applications using the Flutter framework. If you’re passionate about mobile development and have a talent for creating stunning, high-performance apps, we’d love to have you on board. Apply now to be a part of our innovative team

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart.

Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices.

Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives.

Code review of team members’ commits as part of the CI/ CD cycle.

Participate in testing, quality assurance, and bug fixes as part of the CI/ CD cycle.

Participate in all the SCRUM sessions.

Your Expertise:

3 or more years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter-based apps.

Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavors, and app architecture.

Experience with building apps and software for insurance or healthcare products is a bonus.

Nice to haves: Firebase, Google Services, Angular, and App Store experience.

Qualifications Required:

A Degree in software engineering, computer science, or software development is a plus.

Personal Attributes:

Strong communication and consultative skills.

Self-initiated and proactive.

Experience in a remote software development environment.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial 12-month contract

Location: Centurion

Hybrid working with onsite availability required 1 – 2 days a week in Centurion or Cape Town

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

