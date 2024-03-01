Flutter Developer

Join our team at iOCO, where we’re dedicated to pioneering solutions, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We’re currently looking for a skilled Flutter Developer to contribute to our dynamic environment. In this role, you’ll be tasked with designing, developing, and maintaining cross-platform mobile applications using the Flutter framework. If you’re passionate about mobile development and have a talent for creating stunning, high-performance apps, we’d love to have you on board. Apply now to be a part of our innovative team

What you’ll do:

  • Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart.

  • Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices.

  • Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives.

  • Code review of team members’ commits as part of the CI/ CD cycle.

  • Participate in testing, quality assurance, and bug fixes as part of the CI/ CD cycle.

  • Participate in all the SCRUM sessions.

Your Expertise:

  • 3 or more years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter-based apps.

  • Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavors, and app architecture.

  • Experience with building apps and software for insurance or healthcare products is a bonus.

  • Nice to haves: Firebase, Google Services, Angular, and App Store experience.

Qualifications Required:

  • A Degree in software engineering, computer science, or software development is a plus.

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong communication and consultative skills.

  • Self-initiated and proactive.

  • Experience in a remote software development environment.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial 12-month contract

  • Location: Centurion

  • Hybrid working with onsite availability required 1 – 2 days a week in Centurion or Cape Town

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

