Flutter Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Join our team at iOCO, where we’re dedicated to pioneering solutions, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We’re currently looking for a skilled Flutter Developer to contribute to our dynamic environment. In this role, you’ll be tasked with designing, developing, and maintaining cross-platform mobile applications using the Flutter framework. If you’re passionate about mobile development and have a talent for creating stunning, high-performance apps, we’d love to have you on board. Apply now to be a part of our innovative team
What you’ll do:
- Design, develop, test, maintain, and deploy software in the Flutter framework and Dart.
- Develop user interface components and implement them by following well-known Flutter / Dart workflows and practices.
- Communicate with Product and Engineering leads to implement business and project objectives.
- Code review of team members’ commits as part of the CI/ CD cycle.
- Participate in testing, quality assurance, and bug fixes as part of the CI/ CD cycle.
- Participate in all the SCRUM sessions.
Your Expertise:
- 3 or more years of commercial experience developing and delivering Flutter-based apps.
- Good understanding of state management, Flutter flavors, and app architecture.
- Experience with building apps and software for insurance or healthcare products is a bonus.
- Nice to haves: Firebase, Google Services, Angular, and App Store experience.
Qualifications Required:
- A Degree in software engineering, computer science, or software development is a plus.
Personal Attributes:
- Strong communication and consultative skills.
- Self-initiated and proactive.
- Experience in a remote software development environment.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial 12-month contract
- Location: Centurion
- Hybrid working with onsite availability required 1 – 2 days a week in Centurion or Cape Town
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery