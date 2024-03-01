Intern Analyst

Internship Opportunity: Junior Data Analyst

About the Position:

Our esteemed client has been actively welcoming graduates for the past 7 years, fostering an environment where interns not only contribute significantly but also embark on successful career paths.

What Sets Them Apart:

A proven track record of interns who have either continued their journey within the company or transitioned into thriving careers elsewhere.

Valuing the work of newcomers, they provide fair compensation for every level of contribution.

Who They’re Looking For:

The organization extends a warm welcome to graduates specializing in business analysis, data development, and analytics. Successful candidates will undergo comprehensive training and gain exposure to cutting-edge platforms and exclusive datasets sourced from informal market research projects, offering diverse use cases across 20+ African countries.

Why Join:

Unleash your potential by growing alongside a team that believes in nurturing ambition and determination.

Learning occurs on the job, at an invigoratingly fast pace, ensuring constant development and skill enhancement.

Requirements:

0 years of professional experience required.

Graduate degree or advanced diploma in business analysis, data development, or analytics.

NQF Level 4 or higher qualification (MCSD, MCSE, Business Analysis).

Embark on a rewarding journey as a Junior Data Analyst intern with our client. Apply now to be part of an organization that recognizes and invests in your potential for unprecedented growth!

Desired Skills:

MCSD

Mcse

Business Analyst

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position