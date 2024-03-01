IT Engineer

Description

The Senior IT Engineer’s role is to ensure the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the in-house information systems that support core organizational functions. This is achieved by monitoring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all networked software and associated operating systems. The Senior Systems Engineer will apply proven communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills to help identify, communicate, and resolve issues in order to maximize the benefit of IT systems investments. This individual will also mentor and provide guidance to the Systems Engineer staff.

Qualifications must have:

Bachelors or Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

At least 3 years as systems administrator in a mission critical environment.

Demonstrated participation in various communications projects at a technical level

Demonstrated knowledge of systems hardware (at least 3 years), and operational support of servers, backup devices, cabling and racking of systems.

Demonstrated knowledge of systems software (at least 2 years)

Certification in Microsoft or CISCO or ERP systems are an added advantage.

Skills must have:

Knowledge and expertise of networks (LAN, WAN) and security designs.

Knowledge in Barcode technology/ scanning technology systems. Should be able to create barcode. And install the barcode devices.

Basic knowledge of SQL, Networking, installation, and configuration

At least involved ERP (SAP or Any ERP) implementation for one cycle

A willingness to learn, to ask questions and to work with the rest of the team is vital.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Job description:

Solutions for both real time and batch environments.

Assistance with day-to-day high-level support and projects

Solutions planning, architecture, implementations, support, and upgrades (advanced desktop, network, server, security and backup)

Infrastructure and standards.

Support, procedures and ticket management improvements

System changes, audits and support escalation

knowledge of computer hardware systems, chipsets, memory modules, and peripherals with the ability to handle installations and configurations.

The incumbent must be able to work with people and be able to support the end user in such a manner as to teach and guide that user, making them feel as if they are part of the process.

Maintain effective relationships with customers and staff. Maintain effective relationships with third parties such as vendors, outsourced partners and company’s business partners.

Providing technical planning advice to clients/business units in relation to their needs.

Observe confidentiality and privacy guidelines set by the company.

Implement the policies and procedures regarding security and the use of the computer system and network.

Ensure that service desk calls are responded to and resolved in an efficient and timely manner, and according to agreed service levels.

Provide after-hours IT support as required and able to travel and support around the clock for an emergency at sites

Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Business gap Analysis as per the customer requirement.

Desired Skills:

Network Support

security engineering

LAN

WAN

Operating system installation

Cisco

Hardware management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position