JavaScript/Web Software Engineer (Advanced) – 2325 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company looking to fill this urgent role:
Contract
Hybrid
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical & Functional:
· Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
· Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
· Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
· Languages and related:
o TypeScript / JavaScript
o GraphQL
o Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
o MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
o Redis, Mongo
o CSS 3
o Antd
o HTML 5
o BitBucket/Github
o Git
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Languages and related:
o AWS
o Kubernetes
o Docker, Docker Compose
o Nexus.
o Encryption Technologies.
· Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
· Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
· Willing and able to travel internationally.
Soft Skills:
· Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.
· Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.
· Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.
· Identify and manage risks.
· Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.
· Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
· Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.
· Confident, motivated, and assertive.
· Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.
· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.
· 3+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Specific Responsibilities:
· Develop Web based applications.
· Create pages and components to manage static data.
· Create pages to view different aggregations of data.
· Implement complex calculations according to specification.
· Implement workflows from diagrams.
· Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.
· Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.
· Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.
· Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.
· Work with BMW Group approved software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
· Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.
· Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.
· Create and update system documentation.
· SW bug resolution including handling of incident tickets in ITSM ticketing system.
Generic Responsibilities:
· Take directions from senior developers and develop functions and solutions within formal Agile Sprints.
· Interact with team as necessary during Sprints & performs any administrative tasks that are involved.
· Operate as a team member. Continually reports progress in the Jira tool and participates as an active member of the team. Assume additional responsibilities as required.
· Gather facts, analyse the User Stories, consult with users, draw conclusions, and update user stories as required.
· Assist in the technical preparation of Business Process Procedures, Test Scenarios, End-user documentation, and User manuals.
· Interface with clients in a professional manner with emphasis on building client relationships.
· Continually develop core skills and business knowledge based on accumulated experience.
· Sets priorities appropriately.
