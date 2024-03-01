JavaScript/Web Software Engineer (Advanced) – 2325 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company looking to fill this urgent role:

Contract

Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical & Functional:

· Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

· Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.

· Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Languages and related:

o TypeScript / JavaScript

o GraphQL

o Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

o MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

o Redis, Mongo

o CSS 3

o Antd

o HTML 5

o BitBucket/Github

o Git

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Languages and related:

o AWS

o Kubernetes

o Docker, Docker Compose

o Nexus.

o Encryption Technologies.

· Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.

· Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

· Willing and able to travel internationally.

Soft Skills:

· Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.

· Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.

· Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.

· Identify and manage risks.

· Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.

· Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

· Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.

· Confident, motivated, and assertive.

· Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.

· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.

· 3+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Specific Responsibilities:

· Develop Web based applications.

· Create pages and components to manage static data.

· Create pages to view different aggregations of data.

· Implement complex calculations according to specification.

· Implement workflows from diagrams.

· Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.

· Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.

· Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.

· Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.

· Work with BMW Group approved software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

· Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.

· Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.

· Create and update system documentation.

· SW bug resolution including handling of incident tickets in ITSM ticketing system.

Generic Responsibilities:

· Take directions from senior developers and develop functions and solutions within formal Agile Sprints.

· Interact with team as necessary during Sprints & performs any administrative tasks that are involved.

· Operate as a team member. Continually reports progress in the Jira tool and participates as an active member of the team. Assume additional responsibilities as required.

· Gather facts, analyse the User Stories, consult with users, draw conclusions, and update user stories as required.

· Assist in the technical preparation of Business Process Procedures, Test Scenarios, End-user documentation, and User manuals.

· Interface with clients in a professional manner with emphasis on building client relationships.

· Continually develop core skills and business knowledge based on accumulated experience.

· Sets priorities appropriately.





