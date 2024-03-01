Junior Business Analyst (Compass) – Gauteng Sandton

Key Purpose

The Compass Business Analyst will be responsible for the elicitation of requirements, documentation, and implementation of business/product rules. Requirements for the system and process enhancements as well as legislative requirements. Compass configuration skills and knowledge, testing as well as support and root cause analysis of production issues.

Areas of responsibility:

Responsible for the execution and delivery on projects, enhancements and resolving production issues.

Responsible for the elicitation of business and product rules during the analysis phase of the enhancement and minor projects, functional specifications on Compass system and configuration and the quality of testing outputs and deliverables.

Decomposing complex problems into simple Compass solutions. Strong Compass knowledge in different sub-systems. Able to configure rules according to business, product and legislate rules e.g. Expense, Claims, Product configuration.

Strong Compass understanding and application of Compass rules and architecture of sub subsystems.

Strong Financial Services LISP and LIFE Product knowledge is required.

Produce written functional requirement specifications for various system around Compass enhancements/maintenance/projects etc. by retrieving the requirements from business and holding JAD sessions and producing technical detail in order to meet business’s requirements.

Effectively testing and test matrix for all requirements after development to ensure that they are working successfully as per FRD and to identify and fix any test defects before deploying for user acceptance testing and sign-off. Generate and review test packs and execute test cases.

Root cause analysis of bugs to reduce and eliminate future risk.

Education and Experience:

Matric

3 Years Compass experience

Basic/Intermediate Compass Configuration skills and knowledge

Linked investment structured product knowledge (LISP)

Business Analysis certification (Advantageous)

BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification (Advantageous)

Oracle SQL knowledge and skills (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Compass

LISP

About The Employer:

This company is an ever growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products. This environment thrives on customer engagement and customer experience as well as mutually beneficial relationships with our brokers and other stakeholders. It is important for our employees to provide world class service to our internal and external clients, thereby ensuring long and sustainable relationships.

