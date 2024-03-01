Junior Software Developer (CH993) (FULL REMOTE)

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Software Developer who will be responsible to assist with the development of their software and attending to support tasks. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.

The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.

Role Purpose

Work within the Development Team to maintain the company’s platform solution, which includes front- and back-end components, based on the following criteria:

System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector for the front-end – making use of entity framework, identity server and C#

Preferable to have some experience in using document management systems, queue management systems, Microservices including REST API functionality.

Experience in SQL Server and database integration is essential.

Knowledge of CSS, JavaScript, and a front-end platform such as [URL Removed] Node.js, React, Angular or similar.

Must be able to operate independently and support a senior developer in day-to-day development and operations.

Responsible for day-to-day system maintenance and focused on first line support ( internal Team).

Key Accountabilities

Front- and back-end coding in accordance with coding standards and leading practice.

Daily support and maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant Tertiary Qualification/Diploma in IT/Computer Science / Software Development or Certification in above mentioned skills.

1 Year minimum experience with front-and back-end development and support.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete a technical skills assessment.

Competencies / Skills

Minimum:

C#

SQL server

HTML

CSS styling

JavaScript

Preferable:

REST API

Typescript

Vue.s, Node.js, React, Angular or similar.

General:

