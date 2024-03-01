Robust growth forecast for Africa’s digital health market

The Africa digital health market is anticipated to reach $9.3 billion by 2030 – expanding at a CAGR of 15,4% during the forecast period – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The development of modern healthcare technologies and the increasing burden on the region’s healthcare sector are the major factors contributing to the market growth. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the shortage of health workers in Africa is expected to reach 6,1-million by 2030 – an increase of 45% from 2013. This increasing burden on the healthcare sector is expected to fuel the demand for digital health.

The development of technologically advanced solutions in digital health such as wearables and health trackers strengthens the decision-making and accuracy of digital health devices. Moreover, the rise of digital health tools such as apps has increased the access of patients to healthcare services by connecting them directly with doctors or other healthcare professionals, thereby driving market growth.

The burden of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the region is further increasing the demand for digital and affordable solutions to increase the awareness of diseases. For example, according to the World Heart Federation, more than 1-million deaths in sub-Saharan Africa were attributable to CVDs in 2019 which constituted 5,4% of all CVD-related deaths globally.

Such a high prevalence of diseases increases the need for digital health in the region.

Additional highlights from the report include:

* Based on technology, the tele-healthcare segment dominated the technology segment with a revenue share of 43,2% in 2023 owing to the lack of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

* Based on component, the software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments and demand for software. The increasing burden on the healthcare sector, rising prevalence of diseases, and lack of access to healthcare facilities are driving market growth.

* In April 2023, mPharma launched mutti+, a health subscription plan offering subscribers non-urgent primary care, free lab tests, and free primary care consultations. This plan was aimed at improving the quality of healthcare access for patients in Nigeria.